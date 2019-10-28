ROGERSVILLE — Replicas of two of Christopher Columbus' ships, the Nina and Pinta, will dock at Joe Wheeler State Park and Resort on Thursday and remain until Nov. 4, according to the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism website.
Archaeology magazine calls the Nina "the most historically correct Columbus replica ever built." It was built by hand and without power tools.
The public will have the opportunity to come aboard the ships for self-guided tours. Admission is $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, $6.50 for children 5-16 and free for children 4 and younger.
The tours are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Reservations are not required.
Organizations wishing for a 30-minute guided tour with a crew member may call 1-787-672-2152 or email ninapintatour@gmail.com. Those require a minimum of 15 people at a cost of $5 per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.