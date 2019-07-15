FLORENCE — Replicas of the Columbus ships, Nina and Pinta, will arrived at Florence Harbor Marina on Tuesday in preparation for public tours to begin Wednesday.
The Nina was built completely by hand and without the use of power tools, according to information about the ships in a news release from the Columbus Foundation. Archaeology magazine called the ship “the most historically correct Columbus replica ever built,” according to the release.
In 2005, the Pinta, also a caravel, was launched in Brazil, according to the release.
Both ships tour together as a ‘sailing museum’ for the purpose of educating the public and school children on the caravel, a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers, according to the release.
While in port, the general public may view the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour. Admission is $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, and $6.50 for students ages 5 to 16. Children 4 and younger may tour for free. The ships will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The ships will depart early on the morning of July 24.
