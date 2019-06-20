Authorities remain tight-lipped as they continue an investigation into a June 8 boating crash that killed two people on Shoal Creek.
Sgt. Chad Pate, Northern District assistant commander for the Martin Patrol Division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), said Wednesday officials are waiting for final autopsy results.
The bodies of the victims were taken to a state forensics lab for autopsies.
Pate said no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
Additional information, including the names of the boat drivers and owners, has not been released, he said.
"We're not releasing any more information until the report is complete," Pate said.
Lauren Elizabeth Cowart, 37, and Blakely Elizabeth Cowart, 5, both of Augusta, Georgia, were killed in the incident, Pate said.
A third person, Ross Wooten, of Florence, was injured, officials said.
Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker said the victims died from the trauma caused by the wreck.
The crash occurred at approximately 10:40 p.m. near the mouth of Shoal Creek, according to initial reports.
ALEA is in charge of the investigation since it involved a crash on water. The agency oversees the Marine Police Division.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lauderdale EMA, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, Killen police and fire departments, Florence Police, and Shoals Ambulance responded to the scene, authorities said.
