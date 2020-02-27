TUSCUMBIA — Law enforcement authorities are still awaiting preliminary autopsy results from the police-involved shooting death of a local man Tuesday.
Kenneth Lanier Sashington, 38, was pronounced dead at his 603 Mulberry St. residence Tuesday morning after a shootout with Tuscumbia police officers and Colbert County Sheriff's deputies.
Police responded to the call around 4 a.m. after receiving reports that Sashington was banging on doors of apartments in Trenholm Heights, about two blocks from his residence.
According to a statement released by Tuscumbia police, Sashington fired at the arriving officers and gunfire was exchanged.
Some residents at Trenholm Heights said Sashington had fired what they believed to be a shotgun and had hit some residences.
Sashington fled after the exchange of gunfire, running north to the Mulberry Street residence where he later died, according to reports.
The investigation is being handled by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Colbert Coroner Justin Gasque said the body was sent to Huntsville for an autopsy, but the preliminary report, which will only tell the cause of death, has not been released. He said it could come this week.
The final report, Gasque added, will give more specifics.
"Anything could be holding up the report, such as an ordered toxicology report, but we just never know how long it will take," he said. "The final report could take two weeks, or it could take three months."
State investigators have released little information on the incident, but said in a written statement that once their investigation is complete, findings will be turned over to the Colbert County District Attorney's Office.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said on the advice of city attorney Hal Hughston III, no information regarding the involvement of Tuscumbia police, or the case in general, will be released.
While it's unclear how many Tuscumbia police officers were involved and thus placed on administrative leave, there were two Colbert deputies involved.
Sheriff Frank Williamson said his deputies were placed on leave for three days, and would be provided an opportunity for counseling services. They are eligible to return to work on Friday.
"Two of our guys were involved — one of them involved in the altercation and one almost got shot himself, so we placed both on leave to give them time to breathe and get any help they may need," Williamson said. "In a situation like this, officers sometimes need help well after the fact, and it will certainly be available to them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.