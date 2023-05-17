FLORENCE — No dangerous items were found inside a suspicious package Tuesday in the Cox Creek Shopping Center parking lot, police said.
Someone called 911 after seeing the bag in the parking lot, Florence Police Public Information Officer Chad Breedwell said.
"We had a call from a concerned citizen about a bag with a wire coming out of it and they thought they heard it ticking," Breedwell said.
The call came in at 9:22 a.m., authorities said.
Officers cordoned off a section of the parking lot surrounding the package and the department's Explosive Devices Unit responded to investigate, but found nothing dangerous inside it and no sign of an explosive.
Breedwell said the bag was slightly opened and something resembling a wire was sticking out, but it was nothing dangerous.
He said police take all calls like this seriously and anyone who sees a suspicious package is urged to call 911.
The package was in a parking space close to the handicap spaces in front of Old Navy. Patrol cars blocked all access points to that section of the parking lot and police surrounded that area with yellow tape.
No stores were evacuated, but nobody could enter that area of the parking lot where the bag was until it was cleared.
An officer donned heavy explosive gear and checked out the package. After initially checking it out, he later went through it to make sure nothing inside posed a danger.
Officers also looked inside nearby vehicles to make sure nothing suspicious was in them.
