FLORENCE — A Lauderdale County grand jury this week did not indict the owner and operator of the cabin cruiser that was involved in the June 8 crash that killed a mother and her daughter on Shoal Creek, officials said.
A release from the Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office stated the grand jury returned a "no bill" on Mark McBryer.
The crash killed Lauren Elizabeth Cowart, 37, and Blakely Elizabeth Cowart, 5, authorities said.
In August, a grand jury returned two manslaughter indictments against 33-year-old Ross Newton "Trey" Wooten III.
A toxicology report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences indicated Wooten's blood alcohol content was .121 on the night of the crash. The legal limit is .08 percent, District Attorney Chris Connolly said.
McBryer refused a request from Alabama Marine Police Officer Chad Dyer to test his alcohol level. McBryer told the officer he had had a few beers that day, but Dyer determined at the scene there was no probable cause to request a test, Connolly said.
The September grand jury issued an additional indictment against Wooten for third-degree assault, due to injuries his 4-year-old son incurred in the crash, the release states.
The grand jury also focused on McBryer's actions following the crash, Connolly said.
"After the collision, McBryer drove his boat from the crash to a nearby marina — Marina Mar," the release states. "All occupants of McBryer's boat remained at the marina until cleared to leave by investigators."
GPS data concludes the crash occurred at approximately 10:34 p.m. and the first 911 call came from a passenger on McBryer's boat at 10:35 p.m., Connolly said. Passengers on the boat made two additional calls within minutes.
Wooten was driving the ski boat when the crash occurred, officials said. His 4-year-old son was on his lap, while Lauren Cowart was in the passenger seat with her daughter on her lap.
Connolly said information from GPS tracking indicated McBryer's boat was traveling at approximately 6 mph. The speed of Wooten's boat was estimated at 20 to 25 mph.
