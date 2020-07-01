Some trees were downed but no serious damage was reported in the Shoals from the overnight storms that brought a great deal of lightning and rainfall, authorities said.
However, the area is under a flood warning until 1:30 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
"We had a number of trees down, primarily in the Greenhill area," said George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency. "This morning, we've had a few additional ones but no major amounts centered in any one particular area of the county. I was surprised we didn't have more issues with all that intense lightning we've had."
Grabryan said some areas of the county have had up to 4 inches of rainfall in recent days, and forecasters said another 2 inches or more is possible.
Colbert EMA Deputy Director Jody Hitt said some areas in the western part of the county had power outages, and some trees were down in the county.
The weather service issued the flood warning at 10:30 a.m. today. There is a 70% chance of rain today, 60% tonight and 50% Thursday.
