MONTGOMERY — Parole was denied Thursday for two inmates who are serving for drug convictions in Shoals cases, officials said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles rejected paroles for David Edwin Hatfield and Daniel Paul Sledge, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Hatfield is serving a 10-year sentence on various drug charges, according to the Department of Corrections.
Those include a Colbert County conviction on manufacturing a controlled substance, and Lauderdale County convictions on distribution of a controlled substance and trafficking methamphetamine, according to department records.
Hatfield, who is in the Elmore Correctional Facility, has served 2 years, 3 months, corrections officials said.
Sledge is serving a 12-year sentence on drug charges in Lauderdale County, officials said.
The charges include manufacturing a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Department of Corrections.
He is in the Lauderdale County Jail and has served 1 year, 5 months, according to corrections officials.
Overall, the board this week heard 63 parole requests, denying 49, Abbott said.
The only other inmate with a Shoals connection who was up for parole this week was Wesley Lee Gibson, who was granted parole, Abbott said.
Gibson has served 6 years, 10 months of a 20-year sentence on two counts of first-degree theft of property in Colbert County, and one of second-degree escape in Lauderdale County, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
