MONTGOMERY — Parole was denied this week for four violent offenders serving time from Shoals convictions, while another's parole hearing was postponed, authorities said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole requests for Reginald Eugene Bulls, Michael Deshawn Reeder, Elton Lynn Rhodes and Brian Montrell Rutland, said Jakiya Dudley, digital media specialist for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
A hearing on Rex Dewayne Quillen was continued until a date to be determined, Dudley said.
• Bulls, 60, is serving a life sentence on 1984 Lauderdale County convictions of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
He has served 38 years, 9 months and 20 days, according to the department.
Bulls also has prior convictions on rape and first-degree burglary stemming from a 1978 case, corrections records state. He served 3 years and 7 days of a 10-year sentence on those convictions.
• Quillen, 30, has served 3 years, 2 months and 20 days of a 15-year sentence on a 2021 conviction on first-degree attempted rape in Colbert County, corrections officials said.
He was indicted in January 2020 by a Colbert County grand jury on a charge of first-degree rape in connection with a 2019 incident that took place at a party. He agreed to plead to the attempted rape charge, authorities said.
• Reeder, 45, has served 16 years, 2 months and 5 days of an 18-year sentence on a 2007 manslaughter conviction in Lauderdale County, according to corrections records.
He was arrested in July 2005 in connection with a crash that killed Rita Gay McDonald, authorities said.
The accident happened when she was trying to cross Florence Boulevard from the Big Lots parking lot.
Police said Reeder was driving on Florence Boulevard and ran the traffic signal, hitting McDonalds’ car. Reeder had a blood alcohol level of .237 at the time of the accident, which is almost three times the legal limit of .08, authorities said.
• Rhodes, 57, has served 19 years, 3 months and 28 days of a 30-year sentence on a 2004 attempted murder conviction in Lauderdale County, according to the corrections department.
He also has a prior conviction for second-degree receiving stolen property, for which he served 3 months and 25 days of an 18-month sentence, according to corrections records.
• Rutland, 42, has served 24 years, 7 months and 27 days of a life sentence on 1999 Lauderdale County convictions of second-degree assault and first-degree robbery, according to corrections records.
He also has a prior conviction for first-degree receiving stolen property, for which he served 1 year, 2 months and 29 days of a three-year sentence.
