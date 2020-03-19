With jail populations already at heightened risk for illness because of close proximity among inmates, special precautions are being taken now in area facilities, including no visitation and more frequent sanitation measures.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said inmates will have access to their attorneys, but everyone is processed at the door prior to entry.
"We have to keep the inmates safe," Williamson said. "It's our job. A common cold in the jail can spread like wildfire. It simply can't be controlled in the jail, so they can't have contact with the public at all."
A medical team has been established to screen new inmates coming into the jail. The screenings are being done in a converted military ambulance located at the jail complex.
"We're going to be following this (COVID-19 prevention) protocol for the foreseeable future," Williamson said. "We sanitized (the jail) often before, but even more now. We have no way of knowing how long this will last."
City jails in the Shoals are following similar protocols with no visitations from outside allowed.
"We're not having any type visitation," said Brandon Brown, Muscle Shoals Police Department's administrative assistant. "No programs are allowed to visit the jail, and fingerprinting for the public has been suspended."
In Lauderdale County, Chief Deputy Richard Richey said the only contact inmates have in the county jail is by phone.
No pistol permits are being granted at this time, and public fingerprinting will not resume until at least mid-April, he said.
"We have 350 inmates and with that much crowding, we can't afford to take chances by allowing visitation," Richey said. "We surprisingly haven't had a lot of backlash from the public about that. They seen to understand this is a serious problem, and we're just trying to protect everyone."
Richey said deputies have also suspended transports from the jail to the courthouse. Instead, they are "having the necessary (court) proceedings digitally."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.