FLORENCE — Nobody was injured Thursday night when a University of North Alabama Public Safety officer accidentally crashed his patrol car into a house.
Chris Hearn, who lives at the Dixie Avenue residence with Britney Arlow, said the incident occurred sometime around 9:45-10 p.m. Hearn, owner of Lil Capone's Bar and Grill, was at his business and Arlow had just gotten home from a shift there when the incident happened.
"Britney said she was just about to jump in the shower and all of a sudden the house shook," he said. "Thankfully, one of my servers had wanted the day off, so Britney filled in for her, because otherwise she would have been on the couch watching TV when it happened. And the couch is now half way across the room.
"She got lucky. If she were on that couch, there's no telling what would have happened to her."
Hearn said the officer appeared to have injured his hand somewhat but everyone is OK.
"Thank God for the house and air bags, I guess," he said.
North Alabama Roofing placed tarp over the opening to the house Friday afternoon, Hearn said. He said a structural engineer has to be called in to assess the roof joists and floor joists.
