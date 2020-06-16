MUSCLE SHOALS — Allen Noles retired from the Muscle Shoals Electric Board in 2008 after 37 years, but that was his day job.
He's also been been a Muscle Shoals councilman for 28 years, 16 years at the time of his retirement. It's a position he would continue to hold another 12 years.
But when municipal elections roll around on Aug. 25, his name won't be on the ballot.
The 68-year-old said he's decided it's time to step away.
"I love it, but it's taken a toll and it's time to go," Noles said. "If you truly care, and you do the job right, it wears on you. You're making decisions that affect people's lives and that's a serious thing."
Noles remembers his first election back in 1992 – a historic election in fact – as the city was changing from a commission form of government to a council.
"There were 32 people running for all the different places, seven in my place, Place 5," he said. "But that was a good thing. There was a lot of interest in doing good for this city."
Many of those running were doing so on the promise of working to alleviate flooding that had plagued the city for years. As it turned out, that first-time council formed a strong bond and got to work on flooding.
Noles said there was also a major need for widening Avalon Avenue, then just a two-lane road.
The council got busy on that, too.
"There were 7,500 residents in Muscle Shoals then and today we've doubled that, but in doing it we've had to make those improvements, create that growth and I want to think people have been happy with the direction the city has gone," he said. "I'm proud of the fact that people seek us out to move here and see us as a city with a lot to offer, a great quality of life."
He simplified his longevity in the position saying he never took for granted the fact that people placed their trust in him.
"I asked to serve the people and that was what I strived to do," he said. "It didn't take me long to figure out that what everyone wants and deserves is to be treated with courtesy and respect. Even when I had to tell people 'no', they might not have liked it, but they knew they were going to get an honest explanation."
Noles said his job was made easier by the fact that he worked with two progressive mayors, Charlie Mitchell followed by David Bradford.
Mitchell paved the way for improved infrastructure and Bradford continued on that track, making his own inroads with state and national leaders.
"The first time I went to Washington, Mayor Mitchell showed me a bill being passed and it was like 500 pages, seriously, and within this bill was a little section that said Muscle Shoals was getting $6.2 million for flooding. Wow, he had some connections."
"David Bradford came along and likewise made those good connections and it was exciting to see everyone working together for the good, and for the growth of our city," he said.
Flooding has been the ongoing topic in the city throughout Noles' tenure, he said, and he learned quickly that people who've lost their home and belongings to flood waters don't care to hear how February 2019 was a 100-year flood.
"We're still addressing those issues," he said. "Wilson Dam Road's retention pond just got new pumps and we're expanding that pond east, doubling its size."
Likewise, with some of the greatest growth on the southeast side of the city, a new fire station is going in.
Though he won't be in a decision-making capacity any longer, he said he believes he'll continue to see growth, the result of infrastructure that's primed for it.
"I truly believe we'll see growth on Wilson Dam Highway, with the big box stores and more," he said. "It's an exciting time for the city and I'll be enjoying it from a little different vantage point."
