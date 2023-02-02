TENNESSEE RIVER — An Ohio-based Christian nonprofit agency worked with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Wednesday to use a large sonar device and underwater drone to assist in the search for 63-year-old Daniel E. Hamm, who has been missing since Jan. 28.
centerpiece spotlight
Nonprofit agency aid in search for Florence man
- By Kevin Taylor City Editor
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- 'She's got the green light': Deshler's Siegel sets national career 3-point record
- Search for missing angler to resume Sunday
- Sue Darby
- Rescue personnel searching for missing fisherman
- Pamela Peden
- Luther 'Buker' Throngberry Young III
- Anthony Dee 'Tony' McAnalley
- Anthony Dee 'Tony' McAnalley
- Tennessee woman facing drug trafficking charge
- Candle bar opening in Florence
Images
Videos
Commented
- Florence man facing another theft charge (1)
- Hard-right members stage GOP rebellion (1)
- Man charged for letting shot dog decompose at farm (1)
- Attempted murder suspect's trial delayed again (1)
- Poll shows support for school choice among Alabama GOP voters (1)
- Florence traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.