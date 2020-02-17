FLORENCE — Tickets for a board development workshop, hosted by the Shoals Nonprofit Center are available.
The workshop will be from 5-6:30 p.m. March 18 at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library.
Tickets are $10, available at Eventbrite.com
Organizers say the workshop will help participants develop the knowledge and skills needed to build and manage an effective board; help identify gaps in board composition; define roles and responsibilities of effective board members; enrich board member recruitment and enhance the board's engagement with the nonprofit organization it represents.
