MUSCLE SHOALS — The Northwest Alabama Job Fair will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. April 8 at the Northwest-Shoals Community College gymnasium.
The annual fair is sponsored by the Shoals Chamber of Commerce in partnership with NWSCC, University of North Alabama, Shoals Career Center, SEDA, North Alabama Works and Alabama Vocational Rehab.
Registration for employer booths will be held through April 1 online at
Registration for Shoals Chamber members is $125, and cost for non-members is $175.
