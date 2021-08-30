F210124 COVID UPDATE
Krista Stanley, R.N. at Helen Keller Hospital, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Connie Walden at the gymnasium of Northwest-Shoals Community College on Jan. 22. The community college will hold another COVID clinic this Tuesday. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

MUSCLE SHOALS — Helen Keller Hospital and Northwest-Shoals Community College are hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students, faculty and the public Tuesday in the Patriot Gymnasium.

