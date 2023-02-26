alert centerpiece top story Noted marimba player to perform at UNA By Kevin Taylor City Editor Feb 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Noted marimba performer and educator Caitlin Jones will perform Tuesday night in the Choir Room at the University of North Alabama. [COURTESY] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama Percussion Association will present noted marimba performer and educator Caitlin Jones Tuesday night in the UNA Choir Room.The performance is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.Admission is free to UNA students, faculty, staff and community members.Jones currently teaches at Lee University and Southern Adventist University.She has performed in a variety of musical groups, including the Augusta Symphony, Charleston Symphony and the South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra.Jones presented the premiere of “The Long Road,” a solo marimba piece by Andy Harnsberger, at Ouachita Baptist University and later recorded the work with GreenHaus Productions.She received her bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Florida before earning her master’s at Lee University and then her doctorate at the University South Carolina. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Entertainment Education Musical Instruments University Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented Articles$50M 'walkable community' to be developed in west FlorenceDeborah Ann Barry MontgomeryFriday's prep roundup: Baugus' career high carries Wayne CountyAnthony FowlerCharles Thomas RobbinsLarry SouthernRebecca Ann YoungFood Truck Rally organizers seek vendorsAuthorities: Florence woman missing since ChristmasDennis D. Collins Images Videos CommentedA lasting impact: Troop 145 says scouting built character (1)US is struggling for its very soul (1)Fans' Player of the Week (Boys) (1)Wright reflects on 100 years of life (1)TVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the public (1)Missing boater press conference 1/30/23 (1)Attempted murder suspect's trial delayed again (1)Poll shows support for school choice among Alabama GOP voters (1)Liles' focus is his community (1)Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1)City approves over $33 million in bonds (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Should candy and other throws be eliminated from future parades in the Shoals? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
