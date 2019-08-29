MUSCLE SHOALS — Authorities conducting a drug bust at a Muscle Shoals residence Wednesday said they found the suspect in his bedroom with a loaded AR-15 rifle and a backpack containing a variety of drugs.
The suspect, 40-year-old Antwuan Goodloe, was on bond in connection with a drug trafficking case in Lauderdale County, said Curtis Burns, director of the Colbert County Drug Task Force.
He was taken to the Colbert County Jail, where bond was set at $75,000, Burns said. If Goodloe makes bond, he will be sent to the Lauderdale County Detention Center for violating conditions of his bond.
Members of the Colbert County Drug Task Force, Muscle Shoals Police Department Tactical Operations Team, and Colbert County Sheriff's Office served a warrant at Goodloe's residence at an apartment complex at 3407 Mason St., Burns said.
"He was on our radar for a while," he said.
They found Goodloe in his bedroom, along with the weapon and drugs.
Items seized include 10 ounces of the ice form of crystal methamphetamine, 7 ounces of powder and crack cocaine, 1 ounce of heroine, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, and pills packaged for resale, Burns said. Those included oxycodone, hydrocodone, hydromorphone and amphetamines.
Goodloe also had 35 illegal THC vapes and 10 bags of illegal THC in the form of Gummy Bears, Burns said. He also had more than $4,000 cash.
"For him to have that many different types of drugs, it was a pleasant surprise to take that many drugs off the street," Burns said.
He said Goodloe is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking oxycodone, two counts of first-degree possession of marijuana, and five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
