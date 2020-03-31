Beth Anerton fully expected life to change at El Reposo Nursing Facility where she serves as administrator, and in many respects she was as prepared as possible to deal with the fallout from COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Her Lauderdale County facility was among the first in the area to implement social distancing with the temporary ban on visitors and others coming in.
Daily activities are being offered from the hallways with residents viewing from their doorways. And Face Time has become a coveted treat for residents longing to see their family members.
Anerton's staff made plans in anticipation of other forced changes as well, such as schools closing. A house on the facility's premises is primed to be used as a daycare for the children of employees, should the need arise.
So far, it has not been used as such as work schedules have been rearranged to allow employees to be home at key times with their children.
But it's been the unforeseen circumstances that arise that Anerton said have created the greatest worries, such as shortages of necessities like the antibacterial soap used in rooms and restrooms, and unexpected changes in food delivery.
"I spend my days now pretty much looking for supplies," Anerton said. "Last week, we learned we'd need more freezer space because food deliveries were cut back to two days a week. There wasn't a freezer chest to be found in this area."
Anerton finally located one in Georgia.
"I had no idea that would be such an issue, but it was," she said. "It's going to cost us $1,000 for the freezer and delivery fee, but we have to have it."
There are other necessities being attended to as well of the kinder, gentler variety.
Anderton said nurses have found time despite their hectic schedules to send cards and photos to the elderly spouses of residents, who are likewise unable to leave their homes to visit their loved ones.
"Keeping them connected to their family whom they may forget due to dementia is difficult," Anerton said.
Licensed Practical Nurse Tara Greenhill had all the staff write a note on cards and take pictures to send, letting them know they are being thought about.
"Trying to find that balance between keeping them up and going and protecting them at the same time is a challenging task," Anerton said. "We're just all having to take on different roles and wear a lot of different hats."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.