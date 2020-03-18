Lisa Darnell knew when her mother recently went into the rehabilitation unit at Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation Center that life was going to be different — just not this different.
Her mother, Bettie Vickers, has been impacted by the state-imposed restrictions for visitors to nursing homes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Under a national state of emergency declaration, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released guidelines last week restricting visitation for residents of nursing homes. Those over 65 are society's most vulnerable to the virus.
Assisted living facilities are following much the same protocol, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Darnell, an assistant professor at the University of North Alabama, said she'd been following the coronavirus news closely, as she had to monitor protocols for education.
"I was truly concerned knowing they would have to do something to protect this (elderly) population, but I just didn't know what, exactly," Darnell said.
Her mother had been hospitalized for a month at North Alabama Medical Center recovering from complications from a heart catheter procedure.
Shortly after arriving at Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation, the center stopped allowing visitation with family and outside visitors.
"When I found out the visitation policy was changing, I went and talked to her and explained the situation," Darnell said. "I call her twice a day, and she'll always ask, 'Are they going to let you in to see me today?'
"I just explain that they can't because the virus is still so bad. She'll just say, 'Well, OK, I love you.'"
Darnell said she understands the need for the protocol, and as tough as it is to not be within reach of her bed-ridden mother, it's better this way, for now.
"Her room has some nice windows and they encourage us to come talk to her through the windows," she said. "That's tough, too, because her voice is still weak from being on the ventilator and she doesn't hear well.
"But I'm committed to us seeing each other every day. My daughter, Kate, is also planning to bring Mom's dog to visit, which always calms her. We'll do this as long as we have to if it means keeping her protected and safe."
Area Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said the State Department of Public Health has been coordinating with nursing homes since it first became known that the virus is hardest on the elderly and those with underlying health issues.
"The state has done a good job getting the information out there," Landers said. "The elderly population is fragile in regard to this virus, and measures, extreme as they may seem, have to be taken."
Local assisted living facilities are also following state guidelines for visitor protocol, though not as rigidly as with nursing homes.
Officials say visitation is discouraged in areas with higher infection rates.
Heather Hunter, public relations manager for Brookdale Shoals, said the facility's planned group outings have been suspended, and groups of three or more are no longer allowed to come into the living facility other than family, third party medical/clinical providers, and essential community tours.
"If a confirmed case were to occur, we would continue to act in full compliance with the CDC, local and state health authorities," Hunter said, adding that would include steps to minimize even more the chances for exposure through visitor access.
Officials at Cypress Cove Nursing Home in Muscle Shoals said safety of the residents is priority number one.
Activities Director Amy Hill said residents are remaining in their rooms. The challenge has been to keep them busy, keep activities available to them, and provide communication with family and visitors in alternative ways.
"For St. Patrick's Day we made shamrock milkshakes and played music, and they just came to their doors but didn't come out," Hill said. "We're bringing the entertainment and activities to the hallways, just trying to keep them in good spirits."
As for communication with the outside, electronic devices have been available to the residents through Skype and iPads.
"We are making sure they're having communication with their families," she said.
Deliveries to any area nursing home are left at the door, then sanitized before being brought inside the facility.
"There's lots of disinfecting going on here constantly," Hill said.
In Lauderdale County, El Reposo Nursing Home and Rehab Administrator Beth Anerton said group activities have ceased with the exception of groups of five, and in that case the visitors are kept a minimum of 6 feet apart.
Families are Face-timing their loved ones, and in-room activities are becoming the norm.
Anerton said emails are received daily from state and national governing agencies as circumstances surrounding the virus change. Prevention, she said, remains key.
"It's so far reaching, and we have to think about everything because if we have staff members get sick, we'll be limited even more and may have to do some quick training for yet unlicensed people like nursing students," she said.
Plans for those "what if" situations can't be neglected, she said. Her staff has discussed using another building on the property in an emergency situation, such as for a daycare for employees' children if the situation dictates that need.
"We're encouraging our employees to think about what they're doing and where they're going all the time because they have to come back here to these precious people," she said. "We just can't be too careful."
