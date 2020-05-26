MUSCLE SHOALS — Some Northwest-Shoals Community College students will be receiving funds this week from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
NWSCC is receiving nearly $2.1 million in CARES funds, with $1,034,735 of that total to be mailed to eligible students based on guidelines issued by the U.S. Department of Education.
The other half of the money went to the college for expenses incurred due to the shut-down of classes and subsequent transition to online courses as the result of pandemic.
NWSCC officials said those funds are for upgrading the learning management system, student communication expenses, and the work that went into securing additional student grants.
About 46% of the NWSCC student body, 1,455 students, on the Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell campuses who were enrolled in the 2020 spring semester will be receiving checks.
"One requirement is that the student be Title Four eligible, which includes being Pell Grant or Student Loan eligible or has completed the FAFSA," according to Crystal Reed, assistant dean of Student Services.
The funds provide economic relief for students enrolled in one or more on-campus, traditional classroom courses when COVID-19 measures were instituted and instruction was moved to online or alternative delivery methods.
Students receiving checks may use the funds for expenses under their cost of attendance, such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare.
"When I notified the students that they'd be receiving the money, the responses were of such gratitude and they clearly weren't expecting it," Reed said. "They were overjoyed. Many told me heartbreaking stories of work layoffs, childcare closings and other setbacks. This was great news for them."
The University of North Alabama received $5 million in federal assistance to offset its financial impact.
Half of the funding went to students for emergency financial aid grants, the minimum of which was required per federal mandate, while the other half was used for expenses incurred in the move to online/remote instruction.
The UNA expenses included expansion to outdoor WiFi access, the purchase of new software licenses, expansion of the laptop loan program for students, purchase of additional laptops for faculty, and the purchase of additional equipment for University Health Services.
