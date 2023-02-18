MUSCLE SHOALS — Northwest-Shoals Community College is hosting a free cardiopulmonary resuscitation class for Shoals residents on Thursday at the Bevill Center on the college campus.
The class begins at 5 p.m.
"We know the more people we can train people in the community to correctly perform CPR or use an AED (automated external defibrillator) the more lives we can help save," NWSCC Emergency Medical Services Director Chris DeMorse said. "Dr. Todd Oyen is one of our EMS instructors that is a certified American Heart Association Training Center coordinator. He will conduct the training and he does a great job walking participants through each step."
DeMorse said knowing the correct CPR techniques can help save lives.
According to the American Heart Association, The Family & Friends CPR Course teaches the lifesaving skills of adult Hands-Only CPR, adult CPR with breaths, child CPR with breaths, adult and child AED use, infant CPR, and mild and severe airway block for adults, children, and infants.
Skills are taught in a dynamic group environment using the AHA’s research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which provides students with the most hands-on CPR practice time possible.
As part of the free class, NWSCC hopes to bring awareness of February as American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health.
