FLORENCE — The O'Reilly Auto Parts sign went down from the Wood Avenue location Monday, but that did not signal the end of the company's existence in Florence.
Company officials who were at the closed 1530 N. Wood Ave. location said the closure was part of the plan to relocate the store to the Cloverdale Road location that already is operating.
That location is about 2 miles north of Wood Avenue, which becomes Cloverdale. It is at 3350 Cloverdale Road in the Cypress Square Shopping Center.
Mark Merz, a spokesman for O'Reilly, said he is not aware of future plans for the closed Wood Avenue building located across from Seven Points Shopping Center.
Merz said the company sometimes will change locations within a community for various reasons.
"It's not uncommon to relocate stores from time to time, whether it's because the lease is up, or to give it kind of a refresh," he said.
A crane Monday removed the familiar white and green O'Reilly Auto Parts sign that had been on the building.
O'Reilly also has a Florence location at 2831 Florence Blvd., as well as Colbert County locations at 1307 Woodmont Drive in Tuscumbia and 800 Woodward Ave. in Muscle Shoals.
Founded in Springfield, Missouri, in 1957, O'Reilly Auto Parts today has 5,420 locations in 47 states, including 141 in Alabama, according to the company website.
