FLORENCE — A $2.6 million remodeling and expansion project at the YMCA of the Shoals is ongoing with officials hoping it will be completed by October.
The work got underway at the beginning of this year, said Lane Vines, executive director.
Work on the 14,000 square-foot expansion project has encountered some delays, but they weren't caused by the coronavirus.
"We put in a new maple hardwood court floor on the gym, built a 3,000 square-foot group exercise room, expanded the strength center, and opened up lobby space for a coffee bar." Vines said.
A community meeting room and an elevator were added, and the boys and girls locker rooms were made ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.
"What affected construction was one of the wettest winters we've had in a while," Vines said. "I don't think it's a record year of rain, but we had a lot of rain this year (that) slowed the project down."
The expansion "is for where we really felt our future was heading," Vines said.
Targeted areas included youth development programs, after-school care, summer day camps, some form of early education programs for kids, and group exercise.
Vines said they are adding two more group exercise rooms, which will triple the space and provide about 6,000 square feet of group exercise space when it's done.
Classes available will range from aerobic exercise such as Zumba and cycle classes, to anaerobic classes such as yoga and Pilates, and disease management classes for people with chronic diseases such as Parkinson's, or for people recovering from cancer.
The childcare center also will have a dedicated entrance.
"That will be very convenient where parents can drop off and pick up and not leave the car," Vines said.
The YMCA reopened May 18. According to its website, members should bring a mask, a workout towel and a water bottle with them. Everyone entering will be given temperature checks before being allowed into the building, Vines said.
