RUSSELLVILLE — Off-duty firefighters Shane Mansell and Michael Hall were driving through Morgan County on Tuesday when they noticed smoke coming from a home.
They instinctively went into firefighter mode, running into the burning residence in a selfless act that ended with the rescue of the five people who were inside.
On Wednesday, Mansell and Hall were back at work at the Russellville Fire Department and are being hailed as heroes, although they are hesitant to accept that title.
"We're not heroes," Mansell said. "We're just firemen."
He said he had bought a boat in South Carolina and asked Hall if he wanted to ride with him to pick it up. Hall agreed and they left northwest Alabama at approximately 4:30 a.m., traveling along Alabama 157.
When they got to the Massey community, which is near Danville in Morgan County, Mansell saw something in the predawn sky.
"I looked over to the right and noticed there was a bright glow and some smoke," he said.
They also saw an 18-wheeler that had stopped. The truck driver told them he thought it was a storage building office on fire and that he called 911, Hall said.
As the two firefighters investigated, they realized it was a house, so they ran inside.
"One person was in the yard and we went straight to the house," Mansell said. "The flames were coming through the back of the roof when we were there."
The house was divided into apartments, but the tenants apparently did not know it was on fire. The firefighters alerted three people at one residence and escorted them out from the smoke-filled house, but the residents told them there were people in another apartment in the house.
They were able to free those two — a man and boy — through a front window.
Meanwhile, a girl they had rescued from the first dwelling had run back inside to get her dog, Mansell said.
"We had to get her back out of the house and Michael got her dog out, as well," he said.
Nobody was injured, although one man appeared to have some smoke inhalation, Mansell said. Firefighters and an ambulance arrived and he was treated at the scene.
"Once we got out and made sure everything was good and the fire department showed up, we went ahead and got on the road," he said.
They finished the drive to South Carolina, picked up the boat, returned home by that evening and were back at work Wednesday.
The people they rescued are Hispanic and spoke little English, but their gestures overcame any language barrier.
"They were hugging us," Hall said. "They were crying and thanking us."
"They were very appreciative of it," Mansell added. "It was just a great blessing to know that we were able to do what we did."
Russellville Fire Chief Joe Mansell said he is proud of Hall and Shane Mansell, who is not related to the chief.
"That was awesome," Joe Mansell said. "This is a dangerous job, and it's dangerous enough to go in a building when you've got all your gear on. To do it with no gear in your personal clothes, these guys were taking a risk.
"You know God placed these guys there at that time. They were able to take their training and go in and save this family.
"These two guys love serving their community and love helping people, so I wouldn't expect anything different from these two guys."
Shane Mansell and Hall said they hope a couple of lessons come from this, including the need to educate children on the dangers of going into a burning structure like the girl did when she went after her dog.
"We have a real good fire safety program in Russellville and Franklin County schools," Shane Mansell said. "One of the good things is we're able to teach these kids to not come back in. It's still hard not to do that. It was just a blessing that she was able to get out and the dog was able to get out."
Hall said it also is a lesson on the importance of smoke detectors.
"I never heard any working smoke detectors going off," he said. "This could have been real bad. Thank God we were at the right place at the right time to be able to do what we are trained to do."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.