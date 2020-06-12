MONTGOMERY — Parole was denied Thursday for a local inmate serving for various theft-related charges from Shoals cases, authorities said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole for Dickie Terrell Garner, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
The board's decision followed a hearing Garner had before the board.
Garner has served 9 years, 8 months of a 16-year sentence, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
He is serving on a count of third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property from 2011 Lauderdale County cases, according to corrections officials. He also has a third-degree misdemeanor theft case in Morgan County.
In addition, Garner has prior convictions on three counts of third-degree robbery charges.
He also had earlier convictions on second-degree theft and second degree forgery, according to corrections department records.
He is in the Staton Correctional Center, authorities said.
The parole board heard 39 requests for parole Thursday, granting six of them, Abbott said.
He said that includes denials from requests of 17 inmates who are considered to be violent offenders, including Garner.
Earlier this week, the parole board denied parole for four inmates from Shoals crimes — Marcus Antonio Austin, Alton Davis, Kendrick Lee Harris and Eric Channing Price, Abbott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.