TUSCUMBIA — A police officer is being disciplined for removing his gun from his holster during an Aug. 17 traffic stop that was recorded by the driver's cellphone.
Police Chief Tony Logan said Friday the action was taken following an investigation by a policy review committee he appointed to look into the matter.
"The committee reported to me that they felt his handling of his firearm was not consistent with our training," Logan said. "As a result, the off-duty officer has been disciplined in accordance with our policies. The Tuscumbia Police Department seeks to maintain the highest standards of conduct in the performance of our duties."
Logan did not name the officer and did not elaborate on how he was disciplined, citing city employee policy. He said the officer would return to work late next week and will go through a remedial training session.
In the video, the driver, Ryan Williams, identifies the officer as Greg Scoggins.
The 2-minute, 15-second Facebook video shows the officer removing his gun from his holster during the traffic stop. The video was posted at 11:15 p.m. The incident occurred at Keller Court Apartments.
Logan said the incident occurred between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Aug. 17 when a resident of the complex contacted an off-duty officer.
"She was concerned that her sister's ex-boyfriend had been driving through the apartment complex in his Jeep blowing the horn and excessively texting her and wanted to know what to do if it continued," Logan said. "She went outside and observed the vehicle backed in with the lights off across from her apartment, watching the apartment. She asked the off-duty officer if he could approach him and let him know it was creating a concern with him being there."
The officer was walking his dog at the time, and went to his apartment to notify police dispatch to send a unit to the location, the chief said.
He then approached the driver in the Jeep and requested identification, Logan said. The driver initially did not comply with the request.
"At some point in the conversation the off-duty officer is seen removing his duty weapon and holding it down at his side pointing to the ground," Logan said. "In an interview later with the off-duty officer by a policy review committee, the officer said he became concerned that he could not see what the person in the Jeep was doing with his hands and felt it was potentially a threat to his safety. Once the on-duty units arrived, the person sitting in the Jeep produced his identification."
The driver filed a complaint with the department, and Logan viewed the video and appointed the committee to look into the matter.
There are no charges connected to the incident, Logan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.