FLORENCE — W.C. Handy Music Festival organizers decided to make all official Handy events virtual, officials said.
The announced was made Wednesday by Alison Stanfield, director of operations at Florence-Lauderdale Tourism and publicity chairwoman for the Muscle Shoals Music Preservation Society, which operates the festival.
She said the society made the decision during a Tuesday night meeting, citing health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic as case numbers continue to rise.
"Things have been challenging for everyone, the festival included," Stanfield said. "Months ago, we felt like everything would be OK again by the end of July. Things have changed, in the last month especially. More and more vendors and event coordinators decided that they didn't feel like they could safely do it."
Last week, festival Chairwoman Tori Bailey said to expect a scaled-back version of the July 17-26 event this year due to the pandemic.
Stanfield said there still are multiple events that are not official Handy events.
"You'll find those on the visitflorenceal.com website, or if you love going to a specific restaurant or venue look up their information because you will find several things to do," Stanfield said.
She said virtual events are available at the wchandymusicfestival.com website, including the film "St. Louis Blues."
In addition, there will be eight "summer solos" that will be shown on the Handy Facebook page at 10 a.m. each day of the festival, Stanfield said.
Starting at 6 p.m. Monday, scenes from the play "Determined" will be streamed on the Facebook page.
"It was done where small groups do a scene and then they cut to a panel to discuss that scene," Stanfield said. "That is going to be live on Monday night."
Starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the site will host "Virtual Jazz It Up With Trash!" which features Microwave Dave, who will show how to turn trash into musical instruments, Stanfield said.
"That will be virtual, so we hope to actually reach many, many more people at home on their computer and expand the footprint in the virtual world of the Handy festival," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.