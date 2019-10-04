As manager of the Lauderdale County Solid Waste Department, Tom Smith is used to receiving reports of illegal dumping sites.
But two sites Smith's department recently dealt with were unique: They each involved a boat left at a boat ramp.
"Both were fishing boats but the motors were stripped off of them," Smith said. "One had a little bit of gas left in the tank. We had to pick them up with a boom truck and haul them back into the landfill."
One was at the Barnett Landing ramp south of Rogersville on Elk River. The other was at a ramp at the river just east of Rogersville, he said.
"They were in the parking lots," Smith said, adding they were near trash bins.
The unusual finds are evidence of the ongoing issue of illegal dumps. Smith said residents can use the landfill at no cost once a month by presenting their light bill.
"To me, it's nothing but laziness and selfishness," he said. "And the thing is, they had to load that on a trailer, so they could have just as easily taken it on to the landfill. That's the way many of these illegal dumps are. People just throw things off on the side of the road instead of bringing them to the landfill for disposal.
"We make a concentrated effort to clean up roadways, and you've got people out there who don't care. It is against the law. If we can find out who they belong to, we can prosecute."
In Lauderdale and Colbert counties, anyone prosecuted can be fined.
Colbert County Household Garbage Manager Byron "Bubba" Graves said it especially is frustrating when contractors are the culprits because he knows they know better.
Colbert County operates a "white-good service," which means they will pick up brush and appliances that are left outside residences, Graves said. Still, appliances often are among items at illegal dumps.
"If we catch them, we notify them and let them know we're not going to pick it up," he said. "A lot of ours is on the west end of the county, where people from Mississippi are bringing it over here and dumping it."
Likewise, they also encounter issues on the east end, from Lawrence County residents who don't have white-good services, Graves said.
"Catching them is a hard thing because I only have two solid waste officers and myself," he said. "But we actually go through mail if it's part of the stuff thrown out, so we can get addresses."
