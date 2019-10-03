ST. FLORIAN — The town embraces both its German and rural heritage this weekend at its annual Oktoberfest.
The 17th St. Florian Oktoberfest has some changes from previous years, including occurring on Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday, organizers said.
Attendees will be treated to music starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, immediately following the annual tractor parade, Interim Mayor Matthew Connolly said.
"We've never had music on Friday in the past," Connolly said.
The festival has become a major annual event in Lauderdale County, and the mayor said that is due to the dedication of town volunteers.
"It's largely volunteer driven," Connolly said. "If we didn't have help from the community, it wouldn't be successful."
More than 70 vendors will be on hand for the event, which also includes the always popular antique tractor show. Connolly said the car show makes a return to the festival this year, as well.
It also includes traditional children's favorites, such as a bouncy house and kids games.
One of the annual favorites is the barbecue cook-off, the mayor said. The event features local amateur cooks vying to prove their barbecue is the best.
"It really is a backyard competition," Connolly said. "It almost is like a tailgate for those guys."
As part of the festival, Caroline Eck will conduct window tours at St. Michael's Catholic Church.
Connolly said the decision was made to change the two-day event this year to a Friday-Saturday schedule.
"Sunday had been different from the rest of the festival in the past because it was difficult to draw people," he said.
The beer garden also will be part of the festival.
Connolly said it is important to combine St. Florian's German and agrarian heritages because they are tied to each other.
"Our Oktoberfest is a little different because we took our German and farm heritage as a combination of the event," he said. "We started as German-Catholics who farmed, so we took our heritage into the festival."
