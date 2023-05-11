SHEFFIELD — Members of the Old Railroad Bridge Co. and several volunteers were busy Wednesday removing old deck boards from the historic bridge and replacing them with new planks.
About 15 men, some who are retired Norfolk-Southern Railway employees, gathered on the bridge to move toward the goal of replacing all the old boards on the bridge that once carried railroad cars, trucks and automobiles across the Tennessee River between Sheffield and Florence.
The group used four-wheelers with trailers to haul new 2-inch by 8-inch boards onto the bridge, and the old ones to a waiting trailer in the parking lot.
The work flow involved removing old boards while new ones were cut to the proper length and set in place. Then other members nailed the new boards in place.
Tim Wagnon, the volunteer leading Wednesday's effort, said the group has been replacing deck boards as they can. They raise money to purchase lumber, organize a day to work, then set the new planks in place, then resume fundraising to purchase more lumber.
Wagnon said this round involves setting 175 new boards. He said the boards cost $2,254.
He said the money was raised through private donations and grants.
"The last time we laid 400 out there," Mike Hill said. "We lack 908 (boards) to get the bridge done."
Once the work was completed Wednesday, Wagnon said less than 750 boards will need to be replaced.
The work didn't stop residents and visitors from walking on the bridge Wednesday, at least until they reached the work area.
Patti Hosford of Paducah, Kentucky, and her brother, Greg Miller of Murray, Kentucky, said they've been sightseeing around the Shoals and were making their first visit to the old railroad bridge.
Hosford said her husband works for a company doing remediation work at the old Colbert Fossil Plant. The old power plant, its smokestacks and associated buildings have been demolished and are being removed from the site.
"We came down here to see Muscle Shoals, hiking, and looking at waterfalls," Hosford said. "I like to identify wildflowers. I've identified 30 to 60 new ones for me."
Since her brother is a history buff, they've visited several historic places in the Shoals and nearby.
Hosford said she's happy to see the community keeping the bridge open, rather than destroying it.
"It's like recycling," she said.
The last railroad cars passed over the bridge in 1985.
Wagnon said donations to the Old Railroad Bridge Co. can be made through the organization's website or Facebook page.
