FLORENCE — When Jimmy Oliver looks about an hour east of Florence, he sees a booming city.
Oliver, a veteran Shoals radio personality and a realtor with The Agency On Pine, wants to see that in Florence, as well.
He said that factor, along with his belief that new faces are needed in city politics, have played major roles in his decision to run for City council.
He is running for the District 6 seat currently held by Andy Betterton.
"If I had to pinpoint one thing I want to be able to do, it would be working with our City Council to try to find a way to create some jobs in this area, and try to keep pace with our neighbor-city Huntsville," Oliver said. "I feel like we're getting overlooked for some reason, and I'd like to find out why that is and what we as a City Council can do to help get some of those jobs to our area."
He said he feels a call to provide a fresh approach for the council.
"It's just a desire to serve in that capacity, to serve the community and to bring fresh ideas and fresh thoughts to the City Council," Oliver said. "No offense to the people who have served for years, but I think it's time to bring fresh faces, which I think brings new ideas.
"It doesn't hurt to have new faces on the council," he said. "I want to be one of those new faces and, hopefully, make a difference in the community, which I feel is in desperation to find ways to bring in new jobs for Florence and the whole Shoals area. This is something I've been wanting to do for a long time. It just feels like the right time."
Oliver said many aspects of the city are thriving. He pointed to recent upgrades in Parks and Recreation Department facilities as an example.
However, he is concerned about a stagnant population issue, while also believing something needs to be done about homelessness.
"We obviously have a growing issue and concern with the homeless that needs to be addressed," Oliver said. "That's across the country. It just now seems to be reaching our community, and we need to be proactive in a way that could be helpful."
