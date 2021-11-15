The Florence Exchange Club’s annual prayer breakfast to honor Shoals-area veterans featured a speech by former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Brodie Croyle. About 200 were on hand for the event, including about 25 veterans. Exchange Club President Bert Bretherick reminded those attending that club members have been serving Florence and the Shoals for 100 years. Croyle, who played with the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL after graduating from Alabama, told the crowd: “Everyone here is called to a purpose greater than yourself or what your mind can imagine.”

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.