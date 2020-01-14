FLORENCE — The public has an opportunity Saturday to enjoy a night of entertainment and support an important cause.
The Ultimate Oldies Show starts at 7 p.m. at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum. The annual event is a fundraiser for One Place of the Shoals.
One Place Director Elizabeth Moore said this is the fourth year for the event.
"We're excited about this annual event," Moore said. "The money raised from the concert is used to provide our programs that help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault right here in the local community."
One Place of the Shoals is a family justice center with onsite community partners.
Opened in 2014, its mission is to make existing services more efficient for anyone who is a victim of offenses, including domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, sexual assault and abuse of a child or elder, Moore said.
Dennis and Elizabeth Odem have been instrumental in the annual event, which features the Cadillacs, a popular Florence band fronted by Dennis Odem. The band is known for its fun stage banter during its concerts, during which they perform a unique blend of '50s and '60s doo wop music.
Elizabeth Odem said this started as a way to give One Place a boost.
"We just knew that they needed a fundraiser to make money and did it one year," she said. "It was such a hit we decided to make it an annual event."
Tickets are available at Counts Brothers Music, 713 Waverly Ave., Muscle Shoals; Odem & Odem Attorneys at Law, 210 W. Tennessee St., Florence; One Place of the Shoals, 200 W. Tennessee St., Florence; and TVA Community Credit Union locations; or online at oneplaceoftheshoals.org.
The cost is $15 in advance and $20 at the door for adults, $12 in advance and $15 at the door for ages 10-18, and free for ages 9 and under.
