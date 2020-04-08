TUSCUMBIA — It's somehow fitting the Alabama Music Hall of Fame will be the site of a farm where fresh produce will be grown to help Shoals musicians whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Musician Brad Guin and the Muscle Shoals Music Association are launching "Operation Drumstick," which involves the creation of a farm where fresh produce will be grown.
Guin announced Tuesday the farm will be located on property belonging to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame near the large stage south of the banquet hall.
The saxophone player said he grew up in the country and is familiar with farm life.
"I'm as country as a turnip green," Guin said. "I grew up on the edge of the Sipsey swamp."
He's going to lend his expertise and labor, but is seeking additional assistance with labor and equipment.
"If it's farm related we need it," Guin said.
Some of the items needed are: hog wire and dog wire, metal fence posts, electric fencing supplies, fertilizer (commercial or natural), plant containers and seeding trays, seeds and plants, potting soil, feed and supplies for raising chickens, canning equipment and supplies, 5-gallon buckets, gardening tools and garden tillers.
In a post on the "Operation Drumstick" Facebook page, Guin said the effort is a leg up, not a handout, to the people who are usually the ones to hold fundraising events for others, often for no compensation.
"This will give musicians a chance to get their hands dirty and feed themselves," Guin said.
He said the project is designed for the long haul because even when people go back to work, there will be lingering impacts for musicians and those who work in the entertainment industry to make musical performances happen.
"This will give us the tools to fight back and feed our families and each other," Guin said. "This will allow our community to earn that bread by the sweat of our brow and fight our needs with honor."
Alabama Music Hall of Fame Executive Director Sandra Burroughs said Guin contacted her at 9 a.m. Monday and by noon "it had blown sky high."
Burroughs said she liked the idea of utilizing AMHOF property for the farm, and the board of directors agrees.
"Of course the board said absolutely," Burroughs said.
She said they will be using a fenced area south of the banquet hall. The fence will provide security, she said.
She said the area is centrally located in the Shoals and is easily accessible.
Muscle Shoals Music Association President Rodney Hall said the organization will help with fundraising efforts, and will use its social media platforms to seek more help with the project.
He said a large organic seed company has offered to donate all the seeds.
"The other thing we need, besides bodies, is fertilizer, whether it be natural or commercial," Hall said. "We'd really rather have natural. We'd like to make this thing as organic as possible."
Guin said anyone who has items or time to donate may contact him through the "Operation Drumstick" Facebook page.
