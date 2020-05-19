FLORENCE — Out of college with all the debt that now entails, Daniele Fonoimoana realized she needed help.
"Unfortunately, they tell you when you go to school that when you get a degree, you spend all this money and they are going to pay you all this money when that's not real," Fonoimoana said, conceding that "sometimes it works out."
She said she knew she needed some help raising her credit score and she had heard about Jernessa Jones at HOPE Inside Truist from a friend.
Operation HOPE is a nonprofit that was started by John Hope Bryant to help small businesses after the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles, said Jones, the financial well-being coach for the organization in Florence.
According to its website, Bryant founded the organization under the belief that "the supermajority of people around the world who live in poverty, whom Bryant calls the invisible class, haven’t gotten 'the memo,'" which is: "Once you have satisfied your basic sustenance needs — food, water, health and a roof over your head — poverty has more to do with your head than your wallet."
Jones said she wants people to be empowered when it comes to their finances.
"People don't know what they don't know about capitalism," she said.
The organization focuses on three areas — youth empowerment, adult empowerment and disaster recovery.
"Adult empowerment is what I do," Jones said. "I do credit and money management."
She said she conducts workshops and works one-on-one with clients, teaching them basic fundamentals.
"I help clients increase their credit score to 700," Jones said. "I also help them reduce debt and increase their savings."
She said she will pull her clients' credit reports and give them suggestions on how to improve their credit.
She also helps them create a budget so they understand what they are spending money on now, and how they can reduce debt and create some savings.
"I try to get them to understand money management so they don't end up back in the same situation," Jones said.
The organization teams up with local businesses across the nation, Jones said, usually with banks, although several businesses have teamed up with Operation HOPE as well.
"We are able to operate at no cost to the client because of our relationship with Truist," Jones said, saying that the bank covers the overhead so the organization can run at no cost.
"I am so grateful for our partnership with SunTrust Bank, now Truist," Jones said. "If not for them sharing the same core values and beliefs of promoting financial education and empowerment to inspire and build better lives and communities, HOPE Inside Truist would not be available to change the financial futures of those in this community."
Lately, Jones has been able to help people affected by shutdowns due to the pandemic.
"We're trying to connect (people) with resources, whether they are SNAP benefits, an emergency budget, or talking them through deferring payments so they don't get themselves in a bind."
Fonoimoana said Jones educated her along the way.
"She showed me what credit card utilization was and how to make credit work for me."
Fonoimoana said Jones helped her write letters to send to creditors to get things taken off her credit report.
"These were things I didn't know about or thought were possible to do," Fonoimoana said.
She said taking charge of her finances has given her more confidence. Not only that, but as a realtor, she has been able to help others who are in the same situation she once was in.
"This isn't a fast process," Fonoimoana said. "It can take up to a year or longer. I'm willing to be patient."
She has nothing but praise for Jones, who she says goes "beyond out of her way" to help others.
"My life has changed completely. My life has done a complete 180 because of Jernessa Jones," Fonoimoana said. "The way that she selflessly is giving back to the community is just amazing. And the fact that it's free? What is better than that?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.