TUSCUMBIA — It doesn't take Lt. Mike Reese long to read an audience.
He knows when they're engaged, when they're tuning him out, and when they're in utter shock.
These days his Operation Save Teens (OST) presentation, by the mere facts he shares in the most visual format — video — seems to take hold of people and doesn't let go.
"We started OST in 2001 primarily because so many of our kids were overdosing on Oxycontin," he said. "Back then our motto was: 'One pill can kill.'"
A veteran agent of the Alabama ABC Board now retired from full-time agency work, Rese spends most of his time carrying out his career-long passion — educating teens and their parents about the realities of illicit drug use.
In the beginning of OST 22 years ago, he showed actual footage and the results of teens using and abusing drugs and alcohol.
While the presentation is still grippingly raw and draws powerful emotions just as it did in the beginning, the subject matter has changed.
"Drugs have evolved, they're trickier and even more deadly," he said. "It's taking much less to kill our kids now, and these drug cartels are managing to stay one step ahead.
"Parents need to wake up and know this stuff is here — it's on our streets, targeting all races and socioeconomic classes and it's deadly."
In his presentation at Launch Point Church Monday, Reese will share statistics on the prevalent drugs in Alabama and their effects, particularly regarding the rise in fentanyl use.
"In 2016, the average death by drug overdose was the white male, 34, with some education," he said. "Fentanyl came in and changed everything. Now, we're seeing 10-, 12- and 14-year-old overdoses because kids have no fear of taking pills."
A lethal dosage of fentanyl is 2 mgs. Recently released statistics show that 6 out of 10 pills sold on the street have a lethal dose of fentanyl.
"We can't enforce our way out of this," Reese said. "We have to close loopholes at the border. As for the kids already hooked, that's another dire situation getting them off of it."
Reese will also address Alabama being a medical marijuana state and the ramifications that he believes will come from that.
"The second biggest threat after vaping is the availability of kids to walk into convenient stores and buy Delta 8 THC-related products (mainly gummies)," he said. "It's responsible for many overdoses in our state."
In 2018, Delta 8 was legally allowed to have up to .3% THC; however state labs don't perform analyses to determine the makeup.
"Many products in Alabama stores now are well over the legal limit, and kids can just walk right in and purchase this stuff," he said.
The loss of a Selma teen at school from a fentanyl overdose in November 2022 has also served as a driving force for Reese.
"This is why we keep pushing and educating because we need everyone onboard with this effort," he said. "Parents have got to get more involved in their kids' lives.
"My goal is to show kids and parents the truth. I'm going to keep getting that message out until I can't anymore."
