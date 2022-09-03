FLORENCE — The Lauderdale County Children’s Policy Council is presenting “Operation Save Teens” on Oct. 11 at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum.
spotlight
"Operation Save Teens" returns to Florence
- By Kevin Taylor City Editor
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Back home: Now at UNA, J'Marick Woods embracing chance to make impact in Florence
- Cheryl Cornelius Brown
- Police: Suspect flung meth out vehicle during chase
- Robinson named TimesDaily 2022 Shoals Woman of the Year
- Roger Lee Babcock
- Van Hester
- Dr. Steven Dale Hammack
- Don Pollard
- A birthday wish she’ll never forget
- Lisa Edwards
Images
Videos
Commented
- TVA seeks license renewal for Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant (1)
- Student loan 'forgiveness' sends wrong message (1)
- Key investigations get lost in Mar-A-Lago shuffle (1)
- Why search Trump's Florida estate now? (1)
- Cleanup slated for today on Hawk Pride Mountain (1)
- Cost estimate for U.S. 72 widening project jumps almost $5M (1)
- No children injured in school bus crash (1)
- Starting hot: Bowens, Himber help answer questions in Brooks' opener (1)
- New hangar project could start this fall (1)
- Manslaughter trial set for this week (1)
- Mar-A-Largo raid is Democratic ruse (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Council approves 1-time payment for Sheffield retirees, beneficiaries (1)
- 7 Points pop-up market to highlight neighborhood's growth (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.