TUSCUMBIA — With both bay doors open at the Tuscumbia Fire Department, Christmas music was audible as firefighters busily worked like elves to get decorations in working order to adorn the downtown streets.
As the music played throughout the station, from time to time firefighters would break out in song to accompany it.
This annual scene has become a tradition at the Dickson Street station, as members of the department, including volunteers, make sure the downtown Christmas decorations are in good shape ahead of Tuesday's Christmas Parade.
"We've just always done this," Fire Chief Rodney McAnally said, as some firefighters began joining in on the lyrics to the "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" carol that played on the radio. "We live in a Hallmark town."
The crew went through the 32 ornaments that have some 200 lights apiece on them, adjusting them as needed and making sure the lights are secured and operational.
McAnally said he doesn't recall a time without this firehouse tradition. He asked Paul Pate, who started as a volunteer firefighter with the department 42 years ago.
"All I know is we've done it as long as I've been volunteering here," Pate replied.
Throughout the years, the ornaments have been in various forms, including bells, Christmas trees and angels, firefighters said.
The decorations still have a new look to them, thanks to some extra input last season, McAnally said.
"Last year, we completely stripped them down and painted them and got new lights," he said.
The chief said they also arranged the lights so they are better protected by the frame. He hopes that makes a difference when it comes to preserving the lights from breaking during handling.
"It used to cost about $400 in lights every year," he said. "You could hear bulbs bust as you stored them and stacked them. Now they're more protected."
