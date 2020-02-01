January was unusually wet and mild in the Shoals, but the National Weather Service outlook anticipates more seasonal conditions for February.
The Shoals received 9.44 inches of rainfall in January, which is nearly 5 inches above normal, according to weather service data.
The average temperature for the month was 48 degrees, which was 6.8 degrees above normal, according to the data.
In fact, it only reached the freezing mark on eight nights, while 26 out of January's 31 days saw above-average temperatures, the data shows.
Today's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high near 52 with tonight's low near 38. Sunday will be warm with a high near 64 and low near 44.
Rain chances return Monday, with a 20% chance and a high near 62. Rain chances bump up to 60% Monday night and 70% Tuesday before dropping to 40% Wednesday and 20% Thursday.
Highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 50s Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
The weather service provides models that show extended outlooks for all parts of the country. It uses categories of below-average, average and above-average temperatures and precipitation.
If there is an equal chance of any of those three occurring, then it is categorized as a 33% chance for each.
The 8- to 14-day local outlook calls for a 40% chance of above-average temperatures and precipitation. However, the outlook for all of February calls for an equal chance — 33% each — for below-average, average and above-average temperatures and precipitation.
The three-month outlook anticipates just slightly above a 33% chance for above-average temperatures and 40% chance for above-average precipitation.
