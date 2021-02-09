Gov. Kay Ivey's office announced it has awarded a $15,434 Coronavirus Revive Plus Grant to the Outreach Reentry Ministry of the Shoals.
Outreach Reentry Ministry of the Shoals receives $15K grant
- By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
