A storm system blew through overnight but caused only minor damage in the area.
"We just had some trees down," said George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency. "That was about it, fortunately."
Locations with those reports include the intersection of Cloyd Boulevard and Mall Road; homes in the 100 block of South Blair Street and 100 block of Indian Springs Drive; Lauderdale 546 between Lauderdale 547 and 543; the 1500 block of Lauderdale 53; and the intersection of Alabama 20 and Lauderdale 60, Grabryan said.
There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today with a 30 percent chance tonight, mainly before 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Colbert EMA officials said they did not receive major damage reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.