FLORENCE — Organizers of the "Prepare a Bag" program said they have been thrilled to see more than 275 bags worth of items donated during the October campaign.
Now, they have just one additional request: help them assemble the gifts for distribution.
Glenda Beckwith, a member of Armstead Chapel CME Church's missionary society that created the program four years ago as "Pack a Purse," said they will prepare the bags Saturday at Brown Temple CME Chuch, 910 S.E. 18th St., Sheffield, beginning at 1 p.m.
"If anybody or any organization would like to come and help, we certainly would appreciate it," Beckwith said.
The annual program provides packages of supplies and other treats for local cancer patients. Organizers have it in October to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They initially did so for breast cancer patients, but have expanded it for any cancer patients, which is why they changed the program's name.
"I appreciate everyone who has helped out," Beckwith said. "We've had several churches and groups. If I start calling names, I'll forget somebody. I just give them all a heartfelt thanks."
She said if anyone wants to continue donations into Saturday, they can bring items to Brown Temple on Saturday while volunteers are packing them.
For information, call Beckwith at 256-767-0720, or Kristy Cole at 256-436-2001.
