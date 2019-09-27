FLORENCE — Organizers are seeking supplies for a drive that has become an October Shoals tradition.
The "Pack a Purse" program provides packages of supplies and other treats for local cancer patients.
Since its inception four years ago, the program has evolved into a "Prepare a Bag" opportunity in order to include male and female patients.
Glenda Beckwith, who helps organize the program that was created by Armstead Chapel CME Church's missionary society, said she already is receiving calls about it.
"Everyone's been asking if we're going to do it again this year, so we wanted them to know we are," Beckwith said. "We thank everybody who participated in this down through the years. You've made it work."
The society started the program in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October.
If someone or a group wants to contribute, but doesn't have the time to pack a purse or bag, the organization accepts cash donations and contributions of either a purse, book bag, or some items to include in them.
The suggested list of items includes socks, scarves, knee highs, makeup, nail accessories, soap, puzzle books, lotion, deodorant, gloves, tissue, mouthwash, gum, mints, small towels, handkerchiefs, pencils, journals, toothbrush, toothpaste and hand sanitizer.
"If you know someone who is a cancer patient and want to do something in honor of a survivor, someone who's going through it, or in memory of someone who has gone through all the ins and outs of going through that disease, this is a perfect fit," Beckwith said.
Anyone interested in assisting can call Beckwith at 256-767-0720, or Kristy Cole at 256-436-2001.
The deadline for donating is Oct. 31.
In addition, boxes will be placed at Florence Fire Rescue stations on U.S. 72, downtown and north Florence starting Tuesday, organizers said.
Some 40 purses with supplies were collected in the first season and that increased to 265 last year.
"We're trying to shoot for at least 300 or more this year," Beckwith said.
