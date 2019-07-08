FLORENCE — Police are investigating a Sunday night robbery at The Package Store, 1441 Huntsville Road.
Police said the robbery occurred at 9:20 p.m. when someone entered the business with a weapon and robbed the cashier after making a purchase.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, 180 to 200 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Florence Police Detective Michael Price at 256-760-6504, or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.