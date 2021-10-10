FLORENCE — Dozens of Shoals area residents paddled for pride and scholarship dollars on Saturday during the annual Shoals Dragon Boat Festival to benefit Shoals Scholar Dollars program. Fourteen teams competed for the bragging rights, while thousands of people were on hand throughout the day to cheer the teams on. Randy Pettus, who is director of the Shoals Scholar Dollars program, said he was hopeful that the money raised on Saturday would break the $100,000 mark for the amount of scholarship dollars the festival has collected since the program took over as benefactor in 2017.

