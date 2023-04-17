TUSCUMBIA — Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas can be viewed at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art through April 29.
The exhibit features the Alabama-based artists' nature-inspired watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings. Visitors can meet Ozaki and Thomas at the Galley Talk and closing reception from 2-4 p.m. April 29.
Ozaki's exhibited work focuses on her depictions of nature, mostly trees with extreme attention to detail which gives portrait quality to her paintings.
Accompanying her work are small landscape paintings by Stacie Thomas, a contemporary arts who is inspired by the people, landscapes and natural ephemera of the southern Appalachian foothills.
Museum curator Jonathan Cain said visitors will drawn in by the beauty and realism of Ozaki's work, especially her paintings of the bases of trees which, "are imbued with a quiet sense of spirituality that creates the impression of visual meditation."
He went on to say that Thomas's use of the plein air technique gives her landscape series, "a sense of immediacy and impressionistic understanding of masses of light, shadow and color."
Admission to the museum is $5 for adults, $3 for students and free for members of the Tennessee Valley Art Association.
Visitors can also get free admission to the exhibit and its companion show Pop!: The Art of Comics, by bringing a receipt from Superhero Chefs restaurant in Tuscumbia, getting one free entry per meal on the receipt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.