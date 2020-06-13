FLORENCE — Tish and Josh Ashley have created a Facebook page called "Be the Change — Florence Al" that invites white people to message questions to the page that they always wanted to ask a black person.
Today, some of those questions will be answered by a panel of individuals during a 5 p.m. event in Wilson Park.
Since questions are asked through Facebook Messenger, the public does not know the identities of those asking the questions. Tish Ashley said that was done in the hope that people will feel more comfortable asking them.
On Thursday, she said they had received about 28 questions, calling some "really heavy" and some "shallower."
She said she has been touched by the show of support from local businesses that have learned about the effort and reached out to her. That includes providing sound equipment, assisting with marketing, and providing snacks for the panelists.
She said Florence police also have offered assistance.
The event will be streamed live on the "Be the Change" page for those who cannot attend, she said. Organizers are trying to get it on Instagram.
Scheduled panelists include Dewayne Malone, founder of the Rescue Me Project; Teresa Smith, a registered nurse with a master's degree in sociology; Camille Bennett, founder of Project Say Something; Skylar Stewart, a member of Common Ground Shoals; ZsaZsa Fraise, a University of North Alabama alumnus who works in the library system and operates a travel business with her husband, Thomas; and Milos Winston, a history teacher at Florence Freshman Center and founder of the Freshman Center Gentlemen of Distinction Group.
