Editor's Note: This is the second of a series of stories spotlighting the members of the 2022 class to be enshrined into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame later this month.
FLORENCE — Henry Panion III has worked with well-known popular musicians, conducted orchestras around the world, taught countless students about music, but the achievement he is most proud of is to have a beautiful family, four responsible children and now, grandchildren.
Panion, director of the Music Technology Program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, is part of the 2023 class of inductees to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
Panion was born in Birmingham and earned a full scholarship to Alabama A&M University in Huntsville. He later received a scholarship to attend graduate school at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.
He holds degrees in music education and music theory from Alabama A&M and Ohio State.
"To be named in any group of inductees in any year would be an enormous honor," Panion said. "I am humbled just by the association with all of those iconic musicians from our state.
"It feels a little surreal. It feels a lot surreal, actually. You spend your time, your life, working hard just because you love what you do. Then to have anyone, but surely an organization like the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, to recognize you is something that calls you to reflect over your life."
The 63-year-old said he's been involved in music since kindergarten. There was a piano in his house, which he learned to play.
"I was kind of made to stick to it," Panion said. "When I started band, I was made to stick to that, too. Fortunately, I loved them both."
Panion said he played trombone all through school, and through the time he was earning his doctorate.
"My first trombone was given to me by my aunt when I was in kindergarten," he said. "I was too young to play the instrument, or even hold the instrument properly."
He started becoming proficient with the trombone in seventh grade.
When he was in high school, Panion said he was influenced by his band director, Randall Harwell, to become a band director himself.
He was in the marching band at Alabama A&M, and as a music major was responsible for copying arrangements for the band's performances.
"When you go through a school like Alabama A&M, you have new music every week," Panion said. "The arrangers arrange the music and pass it out to the band on Monday."
While doing that, he became convinced he could do some arranging himself. He worked up the nerve to ask the band director if the band could read his music.
"Of course, they said 'no,'" Panion said.
When he was the A&M drum major, the head band director left to finish his education at the University of Michigan, and Panion received permission for the band to read his music. It was a hit.
"To be on the field as drum major at the Magic City Classic, and to hear that crowd responding to my arrangements of Earth Wind and Fire "In the Stone," Michael Jackson "Don't Stop Till You Get Enough," was just the moment that made me decide I wanted to be a composer and arranger," Panion said.
He said that helped him earn the full ride to Ohio State. It also helped him meet "some significant people."
"It's always about people hearing your work," he said.
It was because people had heard and were familiar with his work that Panion got the opportunity to work with some of the most famous musicians in the business, like Stevie Wonder and Randy Owen of the group Alabama.
According to his biography at Henrypanion.com, he has arranged and/or conducted music for Aretha Franklin, Lionel Richie, The Winans, Yolanda Adams, Lady Tramaine Hawkins, Eugenia Zuckerman, Chet Atkins, The Clark Sisters, Ellis Marsalis, ALABAMA, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Chaka Khan, Kirk Franklin, the Lionel Hampton Orchestra, Kelly Price, India Arie, Robin Thicke, Tony Toni Tone, LeAnn Rimes, Bootsy Collins and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood, Taylor Hicks and Ruben Studdard.
Hicks, Owen and Studdard are scheduled to perform during the March 23 induction show at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florene.
While he was at Ohio State, one of his professors was co-authoring some work at UAB and recommended Panion for a job. He said he expected to be there maybe one or two years, but remains there to this day.
He recalled sitting in his office at UAB in 1991 when his secretary told him he'd received a call from Stevie Wonder and that he'd call back.
Panion said he told her "don't play with me."
But Wonder returned the call.
"He wanted me to arrange some numbers for him, about 10," Panion said. "He'd heard about a few things I've done. What I thought was a one time opportunity to arrange for Stevie Wonder turned into a 30-year relationship with him."
He worked on three Wonder albums, many television specials, concerts and compilation albums.
Panion said he's been influenced by a myriad of musical genres from classical to pop rock, gospel to jazz, and hip-hop to rhythm and blues.
Save for his family and being able to support them by doing something he loves, Panion said it's difficult to point to one major achievement in his career. He said all four of his children are musically inclined.
As a producer, composer, arranger and orchestrator, Panion’s work has produced three Grammy Awards, two Dove Awards, and a host of other national music awards and nominations.
"I tell students often, don't pursue fame and fortune, pursue greatness," Panion said. "But greatness takes a whole lifetime."
