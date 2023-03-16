D190927 arts hall of fame
Buy Now

Henry Panion III, a producer, arranger, composer and conductor, is among six artists who will be inducted in to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in March. [FILE/JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Editor's Note: This is the second of a series of stories spotlighting the members of the 2022 class to be enshrined into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame later this month.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

russ.corey@timesdaily.com

or 256-740-5738. Twitter

@TD_.RussCorey

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.