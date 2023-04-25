MUSCLE SHOALS — The city's 100th birthday celebration ended with a bang Monday with the "Day of Incorporation" parade, a concert by the popular Shoals band The Midnighters and a fireworks show.
The parade began at 6 p.m. and while it was not as long, it took roughly the same route as the city's annual Christmas parade.
Police Chief Clint Reck said the parade started at Gusmus Avenue and proceeded west on Avalon Avenue where it terminated at Brown Street.
That section of Avalon Avenue was closed to traffic during that time.
Once the parade ended, fans began to gather at the amphitheater behind city hall for one final show after two days of music to celebrate the city's centennial. It was founded on April 24, 1923.
The parade included a variety of vehicles from various city departments, including public works, police and fire departments, the Muscle Shoals Utilities Board and Tennessee Valley Authority, which got its start in Muscle Shoals.
The Muscle Shoals City School system had a strong presence with the various athletic teams, Muscle Shoals Middle School and high school cheerleaders, the middle school and high school marching bands and the Muscle Shoals Middle School and varsity dance teams.
"Today is our actual anniversary, so we are very excited to have these events going on today," the city's marketing coordinator Kate Isbell said Monday.
A fireworks show Monday topped off the celebration.
Reck said the concerts Saturday and Sunday went off without a hitch.
"We had a great time," he said. "We didn't have one incident."
Reck estimated the overall crowd for the day-long festival at about 6,000.
It started at 2 p.m. and ended after 11 p.m. Saturday. It featured performances by a host of local musicians and national acts including Candi Staton, Sara Evans and Kip Moore.
On Sunday, temperatures were somewhat cooler, but Reck estimated that about 2,000 attended the shows, which featured local churches, praise and worship groups and the headliner Big Daddy Weave.
"This past weekend was unforgettable with our events, the Muscle Shoals 100th Birthday Bash on April 22 and Community of Unity on April 23," Isbell said. "We had an amazing lineup of performers both days and a great turnout. We appreciate all of the city employees and committee members who worked so diligently the entire weekend. The community really came together in honor of our city's 100th anniversary."
